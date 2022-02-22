BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist killed in a crash with a Jeep early Tuesday morning in Bennettsville has been identified.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown said Gerald Bellaire, 45, died in the crash, which happened near the intersection of Highway 38 and Highway 15-401.

It happened when the Jeep didn’t yield and the motorcycle hit the side of the Jeep, according to police. The motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is still under investigation by Bennettsville police. Count on News13 for updates.