MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Wednesday evening in a Marlboro County crash involving a tractor-trailer, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 6:14 p.m. on SC79 near Scenic View Road north of Bennettsville, troopers said.

A tractor-trailer was driving east on SC79 and 2009 Buick sedan was traveling west on SC79 when they crashed, according to highway patrol.

The driver of the Buick was killed in the crash. Their identity has not been released.

No other information was immediately available. The crash remains under investigation.

