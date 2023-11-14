BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a shooting in Bennettsville, police said.
It happened at about 8 a.m. at the Marlboro Court apartments on Oakwood Street, police Lt. Shawn Lucas said.
No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
