MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Sunday night after a deadly shooting near Bennettsville, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded at about 11:10 p.m. to a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a home on J Pledger Lane, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies performed CPR on the victim until EMS arrived, but the person died.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or information about the person who was arrested and what charge they could be facing.

The sheriff’s office and the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

