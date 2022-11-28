MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and another person was flown to a hospital early Monday morning after a two-vehicle crash near McColl, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 2:10 a.m. on Highway 381 near Jimmy McColl Road, about 2.7 miles south of McColl, when a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2001 Lincoln Navigator collided while traveling in opposite directions, SCHP Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

The driver of the Navigator died in the crash, and the driver of the Silverado was flown to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, Tidwell said. Their names have not been released.

Tidwell said the crash happened while the Navigator was headed south on Highway 381 and the Silverado was going north.

No additional information was immediately available.

