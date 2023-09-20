MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A box truck driver was killed and another person was injured Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash near Bennettsville, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 4:25 p.m. on Highway 15 about 2 miles north of Bennettsville, SCHP Lance Cpl. William Bennett said.

According to Bennett, the 2018 Chevrolet box truck and a 2016 Chevrolet SUV collided in the northbound lane, causing the truck to overturn. The SUV driver was taken to the hospital after the crash, but there was no information available about their injuries.

The crash happened while the truck was traveling south on Highway 15 and the SUV was going north, Bennett said. The drivers were alone in their vehicles.

No additional information was immediately available.

