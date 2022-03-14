MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and four others injured Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened about 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Salem Road and Cox Road W. and involved a 2012 Toyota sedan and a 2011 GMC SUV, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

The driver of the Toyota was killed in the crash, and the GMC driver and three passengers were taken to the hospital, Pye said. The Toyota was traveling south on Salem Road and the GMC was going west on Cox Road W. when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

No information about the conditions of those injured in the crash was immediately available. SCHP and the Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Teams are investigating.

