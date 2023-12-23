MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead, and four others are injured following a crash Friday afternoon in Marlboro County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 1:25 p.m. on SC 38 near Gattis Lane.

The driver of a 2013 GMC SUV was traveling northbound on SC 38 when they collided head-on with the driver of a 2006 Toyota Camry, traveling southbound on SC 38, according to SCHP.

The driver of the 2006 Toyota Camry died on the scene and four people in the 2013 GMC SUV were injured and transported by EMS to Scotland Memorial Hospital, SCHP said.

No other details are available, and the collision remains under investigation.

