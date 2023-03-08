MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 38 in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at about 3 a.m. about four miles east of Bennettsville, SCHP Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said.
A 2009 Cadillac sedan and a 2016 Freightliner truck were both going east on Highway 38 when the truck hit the car, which was attempting to make a left turn, Bolt said. The driver of the car died in the crash, while the truck driver was not injured.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.