MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 9 near Clio in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway patrol.

It happened at about 5:15 a.m. near Branchwood Road when a 2010 Mazda 3 went off the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned while traveling south on Highway 9, SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said.

The driver was the only person in the car and died at the scene, Butler said.

No additional details were immediately available.

