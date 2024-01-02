MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died early Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash near McColl in Marlboro County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened at about 12:20 p.m. on New Bridge Road near McGuirt Road when a 1951 Chevrolet pickup truck ran off the right side of the road and into a ditch, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. The truck was traveling west.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.