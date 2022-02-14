12-year-old on bike killed in Marlboro County crash was crossing street when hit, family says

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The victim of a deadly crash in Marlboro County was a 12-year-old who was hit by a truck while riding a bike, according to family members.

12-year-old Tyrone Thomas was riding a bike Sunday night in the area of SC 177 and Leviner Road. He had crossed the highway without anyone knowing, according to his great aunt, Jennie Merriman. When he was returning, he was hit by a truck.

Merriman said she rushed over to help Thomas. The driver also stopped to help, she said. Thomas was still breathing at the time but was transported to McLeod Cheraw, where he died.

