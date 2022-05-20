BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested in connection with an “after prom party” double shooting in Bennettsville, according to Chief Kevin Miller with the Bennettsville Police Department.

Miller said a 17-year-old and a 22-year-old, both from Dillon, were the two arrested, but no names were immediately available.

The arrests are in connection with a shooting May 8 at an “after prom party” in the area of Main Street and Liberty Street in Bennettsville, Miller said.

Two people were shot and both are expected to be OK.

No other information about the case was immediately available.