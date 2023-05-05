MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people from Marlboro County were arrested Thursday following a narcotics investigation, deputies said in a news release.
Gary Ray Owens, 52, of McColl, was arrested on three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Heather Dierea Johnson, 47 of Bennettsville, was charged with one count of distribution of heroin.
Owens’ charges stem from months of investigation into Owens allegedly selling drugs in the McColl community. According to deputies, he was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.
Johnson was already in custody at the Marlboro County Detention Center at the time she was served the heroin arrest warrant, deputies said.
