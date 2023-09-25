MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two 18-year-olds from Bennettsville have been arrested after stealing jewelry from a home and trying to sell it at a nearby pawn shop on the same day, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Dommonic Simmons and Dorien Howard Easterling have been charged with receiving or possession of stolen property.

The sheriff’s office said they responded to a residence on Seminole Circle in the Bennettsville area on Aug. 14 about a burglary. When they arrived, the homeowner said the home was burglarized while they were at work.

Numerous amounts of jewelry were taken from the home, the sheriff’s office said. They were able to identify Simmons and Easterling through surveillance video at a nearby pawn shop they went to where they attempted to sell the jewelry on the same day of the burglary.