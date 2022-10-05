MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Bennesttsville residents are facing charges after a 14-year-old was shot to death Sunday night, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday.

Authorities charged Tybiriolls Fennell, 28, with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and Bessie Ann Canty, 67, of Bennettsville, with accessory after the fact of a felony in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened at about 11:10 p.m. Sunday on J Pledger Lane in the Bennettsville area. On Monday, the sheriff’s office said one person had died and another person had been arrested, but neither person was identified at the time.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responding to the shooting found the wounded teen and performed CPR until EMS workers arrived but the teen did not survive.

The sheriff’s office and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division’s crime-scene and child-fatality units are investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to sheriff’s office investigator Amanda Hill at 843-479-5605.

