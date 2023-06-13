MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies have charged two people after a 3-year-old overdosed on THC gummies last week, deputies said in a news release.

Deputies charged Susan Long, 60, and Timothy Allen Long, 58, with unlawful neglect of a child, according to the release. Deputies found after an investigation that both Timothy and Susan were in the house when the 3-year-old ingested the gummies.

Timothy and Susan Long admitted that they had THC gummies in their house, deputies said.

Deputies said the 3-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Both Timothy and Susan were booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center and each received a $20,000 surety bond.