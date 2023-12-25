MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing charges after a shooting at a McColl-area club, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

John Townsend has been charged with felony in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling, the sheriff’s office said. Akeem Travon McCollum has been charged with obstruction of justice.

The shooting happened at the Ellison Club early Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. A person was shot in the leg after Townsend’s gun, concealed in his pocket, went off.

The person was sent to a nearby hospital to be treated, the sheriff’s office said.

No other information was immediately available.

