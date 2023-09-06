MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people have been arrested on drug and gun charges in Marlboro County after a traffic stop found more than $300,000 inside their vehicle that may be linked to a burglary and larceny in Dillon County, deputies said.

Neal Antwon Fair has been arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and failure to appear on general sessions. Tanisha Denise McCall has been charged with violating South Carolina’s handgun law.

Deputies said they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that McCall was driving and sensed a strong smell of marijuana. They also saw a handgun in “plain view.”

A search of the vehicle then found several individually packaged bags of marijuana, along with four handguns and an AR rifle, deputies said. Other assorted ammo was also found in the vehicle.

Marlboro County deputies said they think the $300,000 found inside the vehicle is connected to a burglary and larceny that happened in Dillon County within the past few months.

They said they contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office and will assist in the ongoing investigation.