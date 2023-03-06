MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested Thursday on drug charges after trying to avoid a Marlboro County safety checkpoint, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
Michael Ray Chavis, 51, of Maxton, North Carolina, and Carla Brooke Gause, 31, of Bennettsville, were arrested and charged with trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, deputies said.
Deputies saw the vehicle trying to avoid the checkpoint and made contact with Chavis, who was the driver, according to the sheriff’s office.
There were drugs in plain view in the car, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies seized 52 grams of marijuana, 10.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2 grams of suspected fentanyl, and $1,782.
Chavis and Gause were booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.