MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies are investigating after an apparent domestic-related shooting on Monday.

Deputies responded to a domestic call at Goodwin Pond Road, the sheriff’s office said. They found a person outside with multiple gunshot wounds and another person inside the residence with indications of physical abuse, which led to the shooting.

The gunshot victim was airlifted to a hospital while the other person was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigating is in the early stages and no other information was immediately available.

