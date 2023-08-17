MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two correctional officers at the Marlboro County Detention Center prevented two inmates from trying to break out, according to interim Sheriff Larry McNeil.

The inmates managed to break out of a window and tied sheets together to use them to climb down from it, McNeil said. A correctional officer heard what was believed to beating or scraping on a window while they were standing in the parking lot.

The supervising corporal was notified of the sound, according to a news release from the detention center. Officers went to the location where they believed the sound was coming from.

When they made it there, no irregular activity was detected, according to the release. They then went to a secondary location and conducted a security check.

While conducting the security check, they noticed paper hanging out of a window, the detention center said. A thorough inspection of the window was done where officers found damage to the inner and outer window, metal and glass contraband, tools of escape and plans.

At no point were the two inmates outside of the facility, the detention center said.

McNeil praised the officers for being sharp and quick thinking when they sensed something was wrong.