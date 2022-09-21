MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people have been arrested in an investigation connected to stolen vehicles in Marlboro County that began in early June, authorities said.

Randy Keith Johnson, 29, of McColl, is charged with receiving or possessing stolen property, child endangerment and failure to stop for blue lights. Johnson was also wanted for numerous counts of failure to appear when he was arrested on Friday by Marlboro County sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals.

Aniston Eve Barrington, 21, of Bennettsville, is charged with hindering officers for allegedly helping Johnson hide from law enforcement. Deputies said she allowed Johnson to stay in a camper behind a residence on Sarge Lane in the McColl area.

Johnson and Barrington were both booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center after their arrests.

Deputies began an investigation on June 7 after getting information about stolen vehicles being at Johnson’s home on New Bridge Road near McColl. That’s where they found a 2018 Polaris Razor and a 2020 Yamaha dirt bike that had been reported stolen in Scotland County, North Carolina.

Later, on June 30, deputies were called to a home on Lightwood Road after a woman said Johnson had left her home on a four-wheeler with a 2-year-old child.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found Johnson on Highway 381 and tried to talk to him. At that time, he told them that “law enforcement was not going to get near him or [the child] and that he was willing to die today.” He then drove off with the child at a “high rate of speed.”

Deputies followed him into McColl and continued to try to talk to him and convince him to give them the child. He eventually drove off again with the child.

Deputies said he later gave the child to an adult in McColl before fleeing on the four-wheeler for a third time.

