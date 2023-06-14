MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies have arrested two people on multiple charges including sex trafficking after an investigation that began in California, deputies said in a news release.

Deputies arrested Amber Boan, 19, of Cheraw, on charges that include first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, dissemination of obscene material, third-degree criminal sexual conduct, sex trafficking of a victim under 18 and obstruction of justice.

Deputies also arrested Kamya McQueen, 21, of Cheraw, on charges of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, dissemination of obscene material, third-degree criminal sexual conduct and sex trafficking of a victim under 18.

Deputies said that on Dec. 23, detectives from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office in Tahoe City, California, began an investigation regarding child exploitation. The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

As a result of that tip, Placer County deputies arrested Malachi Brickett on charges of being in possession of child sexual abuse material that was uploaded on Snapchat, deputies said. Brickett was jailed in Placer County in February.

After further investigation, deputies found that Brickett had communicated with Boan and McQueen via Snapchat on or about Dec. 23, deputies said. During that communication, arrangements were allegedly made for Brickett to send money to the Cashapp account later identified as belonging to Boan.

The money Brickett sent was allegedly in exchange for the production and dissemination of child sexual abuse material by Boan and McQueen, deputies said. Investigators later confirmed that the alleged activity took place in Marlboro County.

Boan and McQueen were booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center, deputies said. Boan received a $50,000 bond with a GPS ankle monitor as a condition.

Deputies said McQueen received a $20,000 bond.