MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Two people were arrested for having illegal drugs after a lawful traffic stop was conducted, according to deputies.

The traffic stop was conducted Wednesday after a vehicle violated traffic regulations.

According to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Department, when deputies approached the vehicle, the passenger, a female later identified as Miranda Adcox, abruptly got out and started walking with a dark bag in her hand.

Deputies returned Adcox to the vehicle and asked her and the driver of the vehicle, Matthew Strickland, to remain in the vehicle until the end of the stop.

After deputies questioned Adcox about the contents of the bag she was carrying, she removed what deputies said appeared to be a large bag of crystal rock-like substance.

She was removed from the vehicle and detained. Deputies also noticed drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, which prompted a probable cause search.

The driver, Mathew Strickland, was also removed from the vehicle and another bag of crystal rock-like substance was found in the armrest of the car.

Both subjects were arrested for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and over 11 grams of meth were recovered, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s department said they continue to try and be proactive in attempting to locate illicit drugs in our community and appreciate any information you all may have.