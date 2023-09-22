MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three men have been arrested and are facing theft charges in connection with a break-in on Pleasant Hill Road in the Wallace area of Marlboro County, deputies said.

Authorities charged Larry Douglas Blackman, 52 of Wallace, and Trenton Clay Chavis, 38, with receiving stolen property and Matthew Logan Rollins with first-degree burglary and grand larceny, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies called to the home determined that it had been forcibly broken into and that numerous firearms had been stolen.

Blackman and Chavis were both arrested and taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said. Rollins was arrested in Richmond County, North Carolina, and will be returned to Marlboro County to face charges.

Deputies said the investigation is continuing and that more arrests are possible.