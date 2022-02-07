3 arrested for arson after Marlboro County fire

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested after a fire Saturday in Marlboro County, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick Patrick Sipe, 24, of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Tyler Ray Patterson, 25, of Fort Bragg, and Justin William Strange, 36, of Oakboro, North Carolina, were arrested and charged with second-degree arson, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crews were called to a fire just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Holmes Road in the Wallace area, according to the sheriff’s office. The building was destroyed by the fire and officials determined it was arson.

Investigators said the home was unoccupied and at the time, there is no known motive.

Sipe, Patterson, and Strange were all booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center and are awaiting bond hearings.