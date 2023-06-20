MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies made three arrests over the weekend in separate incidents on various charges including narcotics and weapons, deputies said on Facebook.

Deputies said they initiated a traffic stop on Saturday after observing an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, a search was conducted that found an estimated two pounds of marijuana and a handgun that was reported stolen out of Bennettsville.

The person in possession of the gun was Quintez Adams, 24, of Bennettsville, deputies said. After a criminal history check, deputies found Adams was previously convicted of a felony, making it illegal for him to own the gun.

Adams was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said. He was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Deputies initiated another traffic stop on Monday after the smell of marijuana was detected in the vehicle, according to deputies. A search then ensued which found unlawful narcotics believed to be xanax, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and about $3,000.

Deputies charged Kelly Dang, 30, of Bennettsville with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, according to deputies. She was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.

In a separate incident, deputies initiated another traffic stop on Monday after a vehicle had expired tags and registration. Upon arrival, deputies smelled marijuana and saw an open container of alcohol in the car.

A search of that vehicle found a “large quantity” of multi-colored pills, several individually wrapped multi-colored pills that were later identified by the suspect as ecstasy, deputies said.

Deputies charged Daniel Brown, 29, of Bennettsville with trafficking in ecstasy and other vehicular-related charges, deputies said. He was also booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.