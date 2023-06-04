MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies are investigating after a 3-year-old was hospitalized from an apparent overdose, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the child reportedly overdosed from ingesting “substantial” amounts of gummies containing THC and was airlifted to a hospital due to the severity of the symptoms.

No other information was immediately available.

