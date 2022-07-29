MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four men have been arrested in connection with a Marlboro County nightclub shooting that killed one person and seriously injured three others, according to authorities.

Ra-Kem “Rah Rah” Dal-Von Townsend, 29, of Bennettsville, was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Cody “Loaf” Wayne Erwin, 21, of Bennettsville, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. When he was arrested Wednesday, deputies said he had a gun and marijuana, leading to gun and drug charges.

Atais “Baby Tay” Ja Ni Taylor, 25, of Bennettsville, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

D Shiem Tymaude McClean, 25, of Bennettsville, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

All four suspects were taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center. Bond was denied for Townsend and Erwin, and more arrests are expected, according to deputies.

The shooting happened Sunday at The Spot Bar & Lounge on Highway 15-401 East near Bennettsville.

Lancetausha Pouncy, 28, of Bennettsville, was killed in the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

A photo from a News13 crew on scene showed at least 20 evidence markers scattered throughout the parking lot. One of the markers had the number 71 on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-479-5606 or 843-479-1111 and ask for Investigator Clay Anderson.