MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies conducted what it called “Operation Town Limits” Wednesday which resulted in four people arrested on drug and narcotics charges, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Omar Desheen Wright, 46, of McColl, was charged with one count of distribution of meth. Harve Whitewater, 56, of McColl, was charged with one count of distribution of heroine and one count of distribution of meth.

Deputies also charged James Arthur Goins, 57, of McColl, with two counts of distribution of meth and Christian Blake Fagala, 24, of McColl, with one count of distribution of marijuana.

Deputies said the operation was conducted in McColl and that more arrests are expected.