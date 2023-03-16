MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrested five individuals for failure to register as sex offenders, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies arrested Arthur Franklin, Curtis Jackson, John B. Campbell, James W. McLaurin and Raymond T. Douglas, according to the post.

Sex offenders are required to register every three months or twice per year depending upon the offender tier, deputies said. Advanced notices were communicated prior to the arrests of the men who did not comply with the mandatory requirements.

Deputies said they will continue to enforce compliance with the requirements and will arrest anyone who does not comply.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office is open 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday to Friday to assist those who need to register.