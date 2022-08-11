MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A sixth person was charged in connection with a 2021 double murder at a Marlboro County nightclub, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Trey “Trey Pound” Lamar Little, 29, of Southern Pines, North Carolina, was arrested last weekend and charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

The charges are in connection with a shooting on Oct. 10, 2021 at Club Amnesia that left two people dead and three others injured. The people who were shot were walking across the street to their cars at the time.

Bria Michell Byrd, 23, of Rockingham, North Carolina, and Ronnie Oxendine, 31, of Rockingham, North Carolina, both died at the scene, according to deputies.

The following five people were all previously arrested Oct. 13, 2021 in connection with the shooting:

Marion Devonte Ellerby Jr., 24, of Rockingham, North Carolina

Khalil Jaquan Watkins, 20, of Albermarle, North Carolina

Javontae Marquel dockery, 23, of Rockingham

Antuan Latice Zeigler, 21, of Ellerbe, North Carolina

Kevin Robert Williams, 27, of Rockingham

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 843-479-5605 and ask for Investigator Clay Anderson.