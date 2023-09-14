BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old Bennettsville man was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop for allegedly selling crack cocaine.

Nathaniel Geathers was arrested on Cheraw Street. Deputies said his arrest came after a monthslong investigation. He was charged with three counts of distribution of crack cocaine.

Geathers has a lengthy criminal history, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, including convictions for voluntary manslaughter, second-degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon with intent to use, criminal possession of a controlled substance, forgery, and malicious injury to property.

Geathers was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center to await a bond hearing on Thursday, deputies said.