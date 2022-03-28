MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Firefighters from eight different departments in Marlboro and Scotland counties and the South Carolina Forestry Commission battled a large fire on Pine Grove Church Road on Monday, according to a Facebook post by the Clio Rural Fire Department.

Clio Fire was called out at 4:54 p.m. to assist with a structure fire that was also threatening other buildings in the area, the department said.

Crews from McColl, Bennettsville, Blenheim, Wallace, Brightsville, Laurinburg and Gibson were all involved in efforts to contain the fire.

“In addition, thank you to our law enforcement partners who directed traffic and allowed for a smooth and continuous path for all fire apparatus throughout the four hour effort,” the post said. “All residents were safely evacuated and structures within the proximity were kept safe.”

No other information was immediately available.

Photo: Clio Rural Fire Department

