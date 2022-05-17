MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of dollars worth of football equipment will need to be replaced after mold was found in the field house at Marlboro County High School High where it was stored.

The cost of all the lost equipment is about $89,000, Interim Superintendent Donald Andrews said at Monday night’s board of education meeting. That includes uniforms, shoulder pads, helmets, workout equipment and other items.

After the mold was found, school officials closed the room and hired Servpro, a company that specializes in mold remediation, to clean it up at a cost of $7,000, officials said.