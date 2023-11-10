MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An animal shelter in the Pee Dee is currently closed because of an influenza outbreak.

The Marlboro Humane Society said its quarantine tents will be up in the next few weeks, but some dogs have already died because of the outbreak.

The no-kill shelter is in Bennettsville.

Currently, it has 53 dogs in the shelter, 20 dogs in foster homes and 98 cats.

The shelter said the influenza outbreak started about a month ago and a half ago. The shelter’s president, Jennifer Hyduke, said they desperately need foster homes for dogs because they can’t accept any into the shelter.

“We can’t take any dogs into the shelter right now because of quarantine,” Hyduke said. “Flu for dogs is just like the flu for humans. It is highly contagious. And can be fatal. We’ve lost two dogs because of it.”

For more information on how to sign up to volunteer or foster, click here.