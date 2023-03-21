MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County school leaders said Tuesday they are continuing to work on air conditioning problems at the county’s high school.

News13 sent emails to the superintendent and district spokesperson on March 3 after a viewer reported ongoing problems in the cafeteria and several classrooms at Marlboro County High School. The district did not respond until Tuesday.

“We do have some isolated issues with reference to the AC and these issues are being addressed,” interim Superintendent Donald Andrews said in an emailed statement. “Delays in correction are due to the fact that the parts needed are being delayed in arrival to our district. Some of the parts have been replaced, however this is a work in progress that we are trying to correct as soon as we can. We apologize for the inconvenience to our students, staff, and parents.”

LaKeisha Jenkins-Cribb, the district’s spokesperson, said the problems were addressed at a board of education meeting on March 6. At that time, board members asked for an update at the April 3 meeting.