MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 heard Wednesday from the civil rights lawyer representing a man who was allegedly beaten by an officer in the Marlboro County Detention Center.

The attorney, Bakari Sellers, is requesting video footage of the incident to be released to the public.

Sellers spoke with News13’s Aundrea Gibbons and said that while interim sheriff Larry McNeil did his job by turning the case over to SLED, there are still organizational issues at play.

Marlboro County correctional officer Morgan Ridges was charged with third-degree assault and battery after the alleged beating. He allegedly used excessive force on Eldred Joe, who was handcuffed and laying on the floor, according to Sellers.

McNeil said he watched the footage of the incident and immediately suspended Ridges. He then turned the case over to SLED.

“The sheriff has done some steps correctly. However, there is a systemic issue there,” Sellers said. “Because this is the second time something of this nature has happened in a year. This should not happen with that type of frequency in a county that is of the size of Marlboro.”

In 2021, the county’s current sheriff and deputy David Cook were charged with assault and batter for allegedly using a stun gun on a man in the same jail. Bodycam footage of that incident was released.

However, in this case, the video is from a security camera within the jail, and state law prohibits detention center security video from being released to the public. Sellers maintains that at least the media should see it.

“If the sheriff is unable to release the video, at least allow the media to come see the video,” Sellers said. “So that they can accurately depict what happened to Mr. Joe.”

Ridges allegedly used his right foot to pin Joe to the floor, then lifting his left foot off the floor, applying the rest of his weight onto Joe, documents show.

Sellers maintains that right now, Joe’s health is what is most important.

“We are trying to get Mr. Joe healthy,” he said. “He had handcuffs on for over 12 hours. They were extremely tight. They caused him to get nearly two weeks of hospitalization and over two surgeries. He’s still getting stitches out.”

Interim sheriff McNeil release a statement Tuesday, saying that “Transparency remains crucial to building and maintaining community support,” and that “the victim’s family had been invited by SLED to view the video.”

Sellers said in the coming weeks, they plan on filing a civil suit.