MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville man is facing charges after allegedly hitting a school resource officer during an incident Tuesday at Blenheim Middle School of Discovery, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said.

Anthony B. Johnson, 53, with charged with disturbing schools and resisting arrest after deputies said he tried to “forcibly approach” the school’s assistant principal and hit the officer in the arm as he was trying to intervene and de-escalate the situation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Johnson was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.