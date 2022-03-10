MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville man was arrested Wednesday after an argument Feb. 6 led to a shooting, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Goodman, 38, of Bennettsville, was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Deputies were called Feb. 6 to Betsy Street for reports of a shooting. Investigators determined Goodman had an argument with another person, which led to them shooting at each other, according to the sheriff’s office.

Goodman was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center and was given a $25,000 surety bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office expects to make more arrests in the case soon.