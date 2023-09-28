MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville man is facing theft charges after a home was broken into and several guns and a four-wheeler were stolen, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies charged Timothy Paul Erbschole, 24, with first-degree burglary and petit larceny in connection with the thefts from a home on Johns Road. He was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center on the theft charges.

Deputies said other charges are pending and that more arrests are expected. Most of the stolen property has been recovered.

Anyone with any information about this care or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.