MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 70-year-old Bennettsville man was arrested Friday for allegedly selling oxycodone and hydrocodone pills in Marlboro County, authorities said.

Thomas Randal Edge was charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance third or subsequent offense by the Marlboro County Criminal Investigation Division.

According to the department, the charges stem from a six-month long investigation into Edge’s alleged selling of oxycodone and hydrocodone pills.

Edge was convicted of drug distribution in 2014 and was sentenced to 5 years. Edge has multiple drug convictions including a distribution conviction in 2010 and a controlled substance conviction in 2020, the department said.

Edge was transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center, and he will have a bond hearing set at a time that was not released by the department.

If the public has any information regarding the illegal sales of narcotics or suspicious activity in Marlboro County, they are asked to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605.

