MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A 23-year old Bennettsville man was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to deputies.

According to a news release by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Cade Goins charges stem from an investigation in 2021 for Goins having sexual relations with two juveniles.

Goins was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center where he has a bond hearing for his two charges, according to deputies.

