MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A 23-year old Bennettsville man was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to deputies.
According to a news release by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office, Dustin Cade Goins charges stem from an investigation in 2021 for Goins having sexual relations with two juveniles.
Goins was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center where he has a bond hearing for his two charges, according to deputies.
Count on News13 for updates.
Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.