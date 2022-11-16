MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have charged a 32-year-old Bennettsville man with murder in the death of a man whose body was found inside a car on the side of the road on Nov. 2.

Tramayne Maurice Quick of Bennettsville was arrested on Monday and booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center in connection with the death of Willie Jamel Quick, 27, of Bennettsville. He is also charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Authorities found Quick’s body after being called at about 8 a.m. to the area of E. Main Street Extension near White Oak Lane near Bennettsville. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called in to help process the crime scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

