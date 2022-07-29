BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of robbing a Bennettsville gas station at gunpoint turned himself in earlier this month, according to an announcement Friday afternoon from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Shamar McBride, 22, is accused of robbing the Citgo Gas Station, located on Jennings Street in Bennettsville. The robbery happened at about 3 p.m. on May 28.

He turned himself in on July 19, according to authorities. He has been charged with armed robbery and was denied bond.