MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday after conducting a search warrant at his home in the Bennettsville area, deputies said in a news release.
According the release, the search was conducted on Highway 15-401 Bypass West.
The search was part of a months-long investigation into Darren Dwight Brewington, 58 of Bennettsville.
Brewington is charged with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine and failing to register as a sex offender, deputies said.
He was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center for booking.
Deputies said Brewington will face more charges from the search warrant conducted for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Two vehicles were also seized in the investigation due to their involvement in the illegal sales of narcotics. A Maserati Sedan and a Honda Sedan were seized, according to deputies.
