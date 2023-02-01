BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Tuesday afternoon after conducting a search warrant of a home in Bennettsville, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, police arrested Tykeem Daquan Ivery, 29, of Bennettsville, who was wanted on an aggravated assault charge, according to the release.

At the time of his arrest, Ivery was on probation and out on bond on burglary charges, according to the release. Inside the home, police found illegal drugs along with ammo.

Ivery was charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the release. He also had a hold placed on him on an aggravated assault charge out of Scotland County.

No additional information was immediately available.