BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Bennettsville man pleaded not guilty Thursday to exchanging inappropriate messages with a minor on Snapchat and Fortnite, according to federal court documents obtained by News13.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office in New York learned on Nov. 24, 2022 that Dustan Kalap Cooper and a minor allegedly exchanged nude photos over Snapchat and Fortnite, according to the documents.

Cooper’s screenname was “Kingdustk90” and it was traced back to an address along Salem Road in Bennettsville, according to documents. A search of South Carolina DMV records showed Cooper’s driver’s license was registered to that same address.

The minor was interviewed by the FBI and said he exchanged photos of his face and genitals with Cooper and had at least one video call over Snapchat, according to the documents.

Other inappropriate messages were also exchanged, according to documents.

After looking at the minor’s devices, investigators observed a phone number saved in his phone under “Dust”, and multiple images of child sex abuse material were found.

A Verizon subpoena revealed the IP addresses that were used by the “Kingdustk90” Snapchat account matched the phone number saved in the minor’s phone.

Cooper was indicted March 28 on charges including transporting or shipping child pornography, receiving child pornography, and possession of child pornography, according to documents.