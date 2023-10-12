BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One man has been arrested in a double shooting that happened Saturday night in Bennettsville, according to Lt. Shawn Lucas with the Bennettsville Police Department.

Police have arrested Jerry Jenkins and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The names of the victims and their current condition was not released.

Lucas said more arrests are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Lucas said police believe the shooting is tied to another situation that happened in the past.

